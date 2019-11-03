Gold prices remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD:The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs87,850/tola on Saturday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also remained stable at Rs75,317.

The price of silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs1,020/tola, while 10 grams silver was traded at Rs874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased $4 and was traded at $1,514 against the closing of $1,510 on the last trading day.