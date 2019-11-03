Commonalities between perceptions!

LAHORE: Can we trust the analysis of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund that have appreciated the policies of the present regime with the same enthusiasm they showed on the economic policies of Ishaq Dar?

Or can we rejoice the analysis of Bloomberg that sees Pakistan among the best 20 global economies in 2024? Some creditable research organisations predicted during Nawaz era that Pakistan would be among the top global economies in 2020 and we are nowhere near that.

If we look at detailed analysis of all the so-called creditable global institutions, we will find that they also point to numerous risks that have to be surmounted before the state target could be achieved.

The best judges of economy are not the global institutions, but the population of the country that come face to face with reality on every economic policy that their planners unleash on them.

Good economic policies are meant to bring smiles on the faces of the population, particularly the downtrodden. For the poor, the standard answer is that when growth accelerates they benefit from the trickle down impact. Trickle down in plain words is the canal water that a poor farmer having land at the tail-end expects to get.

Just as farmers having land at the tail-end do not get the canal water, in the same way, there is no trickle down impact on the poor. The government policies throughout our history have been formulated exclusively to benefit the rich.

We do not talk about policies that exclusively benefit the poor, but they should at least be included in the economic progress. It is indeed a tragedy that when the going is great the bulk of the resources goes to the rich and when the things turn sour, it is the poor that has to bear the burden.

The World Bank and IMF are heartless institutions. They ask the countries they assist to increase revenue come what may. On paper, they advise you to go for fair taxation. They object to protections and subsidies provided to the richer segments of the society. But if a government refuses to withdraw those concessions, then they ask to increase revenues by other means.

Other means put more pressure on the poor. For instance, the general sales tax was introduced at the rate of seven percent and it has gradually increased to 17 percent to fulfill the revenue needs of the government.

The economy becomes highly exclusive in favour of the rich when a government increases the rate of indirect taxes such as sales tax. The businesses pass on the indirect taxes and their periodic increase to the consumers most of whom are poor.

The gap between rich and poor increases with every raise in indirect tax rate. Petroleum sales tax and levies also impact the poor. The increase in tax rates is lauded by the donor agencies.

The World Bank and IMF first advise the governments to check theft and pilferage of power and gas. But when the state fails to do so, they insist that the revenue lost to theft must be recovered from the honest consumers.

The thieves usually are rich, but less affluent segments of the society suffer. In the same way, the donor agencies insist the government should privatise loss-making public sector companies. On government’s failure to do so, they advise to get rid of profit making public companies. And this government is obliging.

Just imagine what would be our position if we privatised the profit making entities and are left with loss-making enterprises. The budget deficit would reach new heights.

It is under these circumstances that we fed good news about economic turnaround. The poor cannot expect much from this turnaround mirage.

Their lives are likely to be more miserable in the years to come. They will reap the curse of low rupee value, high inflation and very high interest rates for years to come.

We often hear outside operation theatres of hospital that the operation was successful, but the patient died due to other complications; same goes with the economy that the government claims is on the growth path, but poverty is increasing and may ultimately lead to the demise of the poor.