Brazil in ‘civil war’, says head of Congress’ pro-gun faction

BRASÃ­LIA: Brazil is caught in a "civil war" of crime and violence, the head of Congress’ pro-gun faction says, warning that ordinary Brazilians need to be armed and ready to fight back.

Wearing an electric blue suit with matching glasses, and a heavy gold ring with the seal of Congress on his finger, Jose Augusto Rosa is both a high-profile lawmaker and a reserve captain in Sao Paulo’s gendarme-style military police.

Capitao Augusto, as he is universally known, heads the so-called "Bullet Caucus," the assembly’s pro-gun faction whose ranks swelled from 36 deputies to around 100 with the populist wave that brought far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to power in 2018.

"Isn’t this war?" asks the 53-year-old during an interview with AFP, referring to the 57,000 homicides every year in a country whose population is roughly 209 million.

"We are in a civil war. We have to fight back against this violence, and that unfortunately doesn’t mean sending flowers" to criminals, said Augusto, a member of Brazil’s centre-right Liberal Party who says he owns a revolver and a pistol.

For the captain, there is no doubt -- more weapons in the hands of "good people", tougher sentences for criminals and more muscular police operations will bring down the death toll in one of the most violent countries in the world.

And he believes simply talking tough has already slashed crime numbers.

"With nothing but our rhetoric we managed to cut the crime rate by 22 percent," he says. "Why that drop? The only significant factor was the election of a government that is ready to toughen up the penal code," he says.