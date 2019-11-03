US mly calls on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria

QAMISHLI, Syria: US military vehicles on Saturday entered a Kurdish-held area in northeastern Syria and met with officials, AFP correspondents and a local source said, in the second such visit since an announced US pullout from the Turkish border area.

Beige-coloured armoured vehicles flying the American flag pulled up at the headquarters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces outside the city of Qamishli. They also passed by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) who have spearheaded the SDF, and Kurdish security forces in the area.