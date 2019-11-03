Floersch relishing Macau Grand Prix return

BERLIN: Just twelve months after her horror crash at the Macau Grand Prix, German teenage Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch says she is relishing racing again on the Guia Circuit in a fortnight.

Last November, the 18-year-old needed an 11-hour operation for a fractured spine after her car was catapulted spectacularly over safety barriers on a corner during a jaw-dropping crash in Macau.

Footage of the spectacular accident quickly went viral after her car smashed into a photographers stand, leaving a photographer with a lacerated liver and a marshal with a broken jaw.

Barely a month after the crash, Floersch insisted she wanted to race in this year’s Macau Grand Prix, a Formula Three event where some past winners, such as Michael Schumacher and David Coulthard, went on to enjoy Formula One success.

Floersch, from Munich, made her return to racing in April, but says she is particularly looking forward to racing again at Macau on November 17.

“For me it was always clear after the accident: I wanted to get back in the car and I wanted to go back to Macau,” said Floersch, who will race for the HWA team.

The teenager says the fact she is already back racing “shows anyone can achieve their dreams if they believe in and work hard for them”. “I am very happy to be racing in Macau again.”