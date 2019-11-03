Korda takes lead into final day of Taiwan LPGA

TAIPEI: Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a a sparkling seven-under-par 65 at the Taiwan LPGA Championship Saturday to regain the lead and head into the final round with a three-stroke advantage.

Korda fired seven birdies in her second consecutive bogey-free round at the par-72 course at the Miramar Golf County Club in New Taipei City to sit on 198, with Australia’s Minjee Lee in second place behind the American on 201.

“I’ve been very consistent off the tee, and I’ve been giving myself some good opportunities, and if I do make a mistake, you know, I make sure to hit it pretty close and to make the putt,” Korda said.

Korda, 21, claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at this event last year to join her elder sister Jessica as a winner on the circuit, extending a family sporting resume which also boasts a Grand Slam tennis title via father Petr.

Germany’s Caroline Masson shot eight birdies coupled with two bogeys to card 66 and end in third on 202.

South Korea’s Hur Mi-Jung, who led the first two rounds, slipped to fourth after she bogeyed the fifth and the 11th.

World number one Ko Jin-Young has withdrawn from the tournament, organisers said in a tweet without elaborating.