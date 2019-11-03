PCB fends off player revolt over T10 league and CPL NOCs

KARACHI: Several Pakistan cricketers including Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir were on the verge of a strike last week, until a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan averted the threat.

Frustration and discontent with the PCB’s restrictive participation policy on foreign leagues had been rising among the country’s leading white-ball cricketers and it nearly led to the most serious collective action by Pakistani players in over 40 years, at the time of the Packer series.

At the heart of it was the players’ anger at the PCB’s revoking of NOCs for the upcoming T10 league in Abu Dhabi, but the meeting ended up encompassing a number of issues, including the overall NOC policy and communication between players and the board.

A majority of the players affected by the T10 decision were present in the meeting, and Imad is believed to have played a lead role in the discussions.

The meeting was, according to some present, constructive and rancour-free and ended with some wins for the players. Notably, a review is now underway of the board’s NOC policy, the aim of which will be to find a balance between ensuring “no financial losses for players, workload management and participation in domestic tournaments”.

But the situation remains fluid, especially as the PCB insists it will not change its T10 decision.

As well as the T10 bar, players have seen participation in the CPL curtailed this season.

Nine Pakistani players were picked during the CPL draft in May but only three played five or more games.