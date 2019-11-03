Red-hot Warner ‘maintaining the rage’

MELBOURNE: David Warner has bounced back from a poor Ashes campaign with a red-hot run of form in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which he attributes to “maintaining the rage”.

The explosive opener has scored 217 in three innings without losing his wicket, winning man-of-the-match each time to steer Australia to a 3-0 series victory.

It has been a big turnaround for the 33-year-old, who scored just 95 runs in 10 innings at a paltry average of 9.5 in the Ashes against England after an impressive World Cup.

Despite that frustration, he said he never doubted the runs would come again.

“I’ve always been confident,” he told reporters after his 57 not out in the third T20 in Melbourne on Friday evening, following on from an unbeaten 100 and 60 in the other two games.

“I was out of runs (in England). For me, it’s about going out there and trying to apply myself 100 percent, like I do every time. I’ve been hitting the ball as well as ever.

“I haven’t changed any routines,” he added. “I’ve just maintained that rage to go out there and back myself and play to the best of my ability.”