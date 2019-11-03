‘Replacing one PM with another won’t resolve issues’

Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday no question could be raised on the very right of staging peaceful protests, but simply changing faces would not bring about any difference in the lives of the public, said a press release issued by the party.

Addressing a public gathering in Korangi, he said that issues would not get resolved just by replacing one prime minister with another, and a comprehensive plan of action should come under discussion.