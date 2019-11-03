close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
November 3, 2019

‘Replacing one PM with another won’t resolve issues’

Karachi

 
November 3, 2019

Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday no question could be raised on the very right of staging peaceful protests, but simply changing faces would not bring about any difference in the lives of the public, said a press release issued by the party.

Addressing a public gathering in Korangi, he said that issues would not get resolved just by replacing one prime minister with another, and a comprehensive plan of action should come under discussion.

