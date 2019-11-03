Govt releases Rs257.167bln for uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so far approved release of Rs257.167 billion, including Rs53.62 billion foreign aid for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019/20 as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion, latest data revealed.

The authorities concerned were sanctioned to release Rs113.950 billion, including Rs7.88 billion foreign aid for developmental projects of different federal ministries against the total allocation of Rs303.66 billion for the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Rs85.430 billion was released for the development projects of different corporations and government has released Rs80.209 billion for the National Highway Authority (NHA) of the Rs154.966 billion allocated in the current year’s development agenda.

Under the development program, Rs26.78 billion have been released for security enhancement against Rs32.5 billion budgeted allocation.

Under PSDP 2019/20, the government has given the authorisation of release of Rs10.640 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Rs854.610 million of foreign aid component, as against the allocation of Rs27.284 billion.

Likewise, Rs6.571 billion was released for Gilgit-Baltistan, as the government had earmarked Rs17.585 billion for different developmental projects in that area.

To enhance the water resource development, the government has approved release of Rs30.21 billion for different water resource development projects against the total allocation of Rs85.72 billion during the current fiscal year. Cabinet Division has also been given Rs15.994 billion as against the total allocation of Rs39.98 billion for the current fiscal year and an amount of Rs11.51 billion have been released for Higher Education Commission as against the total allocation of Rs29.046 billion.

The Planning Commission was following the specific mechanism for release of funds and during the first quarter (July-September), it releases 20 percent of development funds, in the second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 percent and 30 percent in the fourth quarter (April-June).