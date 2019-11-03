Rupee may gain

The rupee gained against the dollar in the outgoing week and dealers said the local currency could maintain the upward trend in the days ahead.

The rupee rose 19 paisas to 156.65 against the greenback in the interbank market during the week.

Weak demand for the dollars from importers and corporates, stable foreign exchange reserves and exporters’ dollar conversions were the reason for the increase in the rupee value during the last five sessions.

“Since there is no major payment due next week, the rupee seems to extend its gains against the dollar in the coming sessions,” a foreign exchange dealer said on Saturday.

“A positive report by the international rating agency Fitch on Pakistan’s economy could also boost investors’ sentiment,” he added.

The rating agency in its report said the business climate in Pakistan has improved.

It also acknowledged the policy measures taken by the government to narrow the current account deficit and reduce the gross external financing needs.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose to $7.914 billion as of October 25 from $7.892 billion during the previous week.

In the interbank market, the rupee commenced the week on a positive note by closing higher at 155.84 against the dollar, compared with 155.87 in the previous session.

The currency extended gains on Tuesday when the rupee ended at 155.78 against the greenback. The local currency traded stronger at 155.73/dollar in the third session.

It gained six paisas further to close at 155.67 on Thursday. The rupee concluded the week by trading at 155.65/dollar.

In the open market, the rupee traded in the band of 155.95 and 155.75 versus the greenback during the outgoing week.

The visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission has asked the county’s authorities to introduce a single tax base and make full use of development funds to the economic growth.

The country has planned to launch around $3 billion bonds, Eurobond and Islamic Sukuk in the international capital markets during the current fiscal year. This will help meet the targets under the IMF’s extended fund facility for foreign inflows.