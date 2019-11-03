Talks needed

It was difficult to predict which side the camel of the Azadi March will sit on, but now the cat is out of the bag. Ultimately, the situation may get worse if not properly handled. There is a dire need for both sides to observe restraints and settle the issue as soon as possible before it is too late. Our history is replete with examples where excessive agitation not only derailed democracy but also put the country back many years. We are between the devil and the deep sea. Internal and external threats to the country are quite visible; spreading 'anarchy' at this point will further deteriorate the political and economical situation.

The other aspect is more dangerous in nature. The twin cities have come to a halt. Students, workers, patients could not reach their destinations. If the protest prolongs, what will happen to daily wage workers who earn their bread and butter on a daily basis? The JUI-F is requested to come to the talks table and solve their issues with government without disturbing the daily routine of the twin cities.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad