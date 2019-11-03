close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
November 3, 2019

No more games

Newspost

 
November 3, 2019

The government and the opposition are busy playing blaming games with each other, whereas a number of problems are swirling around them. Many people lost their precious lives in the Tezgam inferno in Rahim Yar Khan. Furthermore, there is massive inflation in the country and people are suffering. In addition, we have a terrible traffic system, sewage on roads, garbage on the streets, water crisis, etc.

This is not the time to blame each other but to concentrate on the challenges the people have beenfacing for such a long time.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Jiwani

