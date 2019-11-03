Calling in the car

The law on the use of phone in car has been changed here in the UK. Very clever cameras have been installed on the roads, which can pick up even a needle on the driver's side seat. Even if the the driver touches his phone s/he will be fined GBP200 (Rs40,000/=) plus six points on his/her licence (12 points disqualified driver for five years).

Pakistan must bring in similar strong laws, but they must be strictly adhered to. Unfortunately laws are made in Pakistan, but nobody takes any notice of them, especially the law-enforcement agencies. One can see 90 percent motorbike riders without helmets. The law should be that helmets must be worn by the driver and any passenger.

Asad A Khan

London

UK