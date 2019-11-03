Islamabad standoff

The PTI government and Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who remains with tens of thousands of supporters in Islamabad, have both taken strong positions on the ongoing protest – which could well turn into a prolonged sit-in. On Friday, in a fiery speech, Maulana Fazlur Rahman insisted that the JUI-F activists who make up the bulk of the protesters would not go home until Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned. He gave the PM a two-day period to do so – which ends today. The Maulana’s threat that his activists could themselves ‘arrest’ Imran if he failed to resign within 48 hours, led to a statement by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, after the government’s core committee meeting, stating that they could take Fazl’s remarks to court as he was making threats against the PM.

Essentially, we have a complete stalemate. There is less and less move for maneuver, with both sides refusing to take even a half step back. To reach any kind of compromise, this half step – or maybe a full one – will be necessary. The government has indicated it could still be willing to talk to the protesters – but till the writing of this editorial, the Rahbar Committee was insistent on the PM's resignation and holding new elections. Some analysts feel that if the government plays its cards well, one of the two main opposition leaders could become the conduit to move towards a settlement. Things however are complicated. The DG ISPR has in a statement questioned Maulana Fazl’s remarks about institutions, and maintained that institutions remain neutral.

The tussle threatens to become uglier if the deadlock remains. Speaking in Gilgit on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed a series of sharply snide remarks about opposition leaders including Maulana Fazl, which obviously does not make the task of creating a negotiated outcome any easier. We need calm and good sense from all involved. The crowd in Islamabad is large and charged. The JUI-F activists will do as commanded by their leaders. There is also the risk of real clashes and skirmishes which makes the situation even graver. All those who favour democracy, peace and dialogue rather than open conflict must work towards some sort of a compromise. Otherwise, the continuing uncertainty and unpleasantness will simply further weaken our already flimsy political system.