Flour prices soar despite release of wheat quota

MANSEHRA: The price of flour which increased recently couldn’t be brought down even though the KhyberPakhtunkhwa government released subsidised wheat quota to mills in the district.

“We have reduced bread weight as flour price has increased but district administration is yet to bring down the price,” Mohammad Nadeem, a naanbai said. The super quality flour bag of 20 kg, which was being sold for Rs800 some two weeks ago, is now being sold for Rs980 per bag.The price of white quality flour bag of 20 kg has increased to Rs1080 from Rs950 per bag. “The district

administration has fixed Rs10 per bread with the weight of 170 grams when an 80 kg bag was being sold for

Rs4000 and now its price jumped to Rs5200 per bag and we reduced a bread’s weight to 130 grams,” said Nadeem.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government recently started supply to flour mills in Mansehra and curbed flour smugglings to Afghanistan. “We, too, want a reduction in flour prices but wholesalers are supplying this commodity at a high price,” Ajmal Khan, a trader said. The flour mills in the district have also started grinding wheat being supplied by district food controller.

“The government has taken precautionary measures to check flour smuggling to Afghanistan and is supplying wheat quota to mills to bring down the prices,” Malik Muzaffar, an office-bearer of flourmills association.

He said that shops and general stores registered with the Food Department were selling 20 kg flour bag for Rs800 per bag.