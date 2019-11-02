More than 104 people administered first aid at PRCS posts at protest site

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has set up first aid posts and deployed ambulances to provide medical assistance to the protesters gathered in the federal capital.

Two first aid posts have been set up and 12 ambulances have been deployed at the site of the protest in Sector H-8, Peshawar Morr.

More than 104 persons have been provided medical facilitation at the camps so far. The people provided with first aid included sick and those with accidental injuries.

At least seven people were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) through PRCS ambulances for further treatment after necessary first aid administration at the camp. One of the injured who was shifted to the PIMS had fallen from a metro bus bridge.

PRCS teams comprising doctors, first aid responders and volunteers have been deployed at the camps who are performing their duties round the clock. PRCS ambulances are equipped with the latest equipments and the staff is well trained to tackle any sort of medical emergency.