Azadi March coverage: PTI slams JUI-F for not allowing female journalists

ISLAMABAD: The top government spokesperson and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leaders Friday castigated the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for not allowing female reporters and anchors to cover their Azadi March here, dubbing it a reflection of their extremist mindset.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised the JUI-F for not allowing women reporters and anchors to cover their protest march in the federal capital.

On the breaking of the news regarding JUI-F’s barring female media persons from giving coverage to their event, Dr Firdous in a tweet alleged that this extremist mindset had hit the rights of half of the population of the country. She said, “Actions of Maulana Fazlur Rehman are against the principles of Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan.”

The PTI senior leader and former finance minister Asad Umar also came up with criticism of the development, which he believed was the opposition’s vision that women had no place in public space.

“One thing is clear from what has been seen of the opposition march so far.... Their vision of Pakistan is one where women have no place in the public space,” he tweeted. Former law minister and leading constitutional expert, who is now part of PTI, Dr Babar Awan contended that stopping females from coverage of the Azadi March was a violation of the Constitution. He emphasised that this act was violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

“Females are 50 percent of Pakistan’s population and this decision to bar them from coverage of the event is an insult to political consciousness,” he believed, and urged the organisations working for rights of women to take notice.