Marchers determined to stay in capital

ISLAMABAD: The participants of Azadi March are determined to stay here in the federal capital till the resignation of sitting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The participants have made over 2,000 toilets here at H-9 venue and preparing different dishes. Some protesters while talking to The News said that they are only waiting for the green signal of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to proceed further to ‘Red Zone’.

The Azadi March participants said they are peaceful and did not want to create unrest in the federal capital. They said if Prime Minister Imran Khan did not resign within two days as Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given ultimatum, it will create an unrest situation.

The Azadi March participants have formed groups of about 200 people each to settle in 10 tents. The participants have brought blankets, pillows, stoves, torch, washing soaps, towels, quilts, Jaye Nimaz, tooth paste and brush and several other necessary items. The participants also brought four sacks, onion, tomato, potato, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, tea, pulses, rice and several other food items with them. Using of gas cylinders in tents was banned by the JUI-F management to avoid any untoward incident. The participants could prepare food items only in allocated places here at H-9 venue.

Jalil Ahmed Awan, a participant, said that on October 27, they started their march from Sukkur. “We are determined to stay here in the federal capital till the resignation of Imran Niazi,” he said.

Jalil said the PTI government was living in a fool’s paradise thinking that the marcher will return without resignation.

Mufti Shabbir Ahmed, another participant, said they came here according to their own will and nobody forced them. He said Imran Khan had promised to resign if public demanded, then why he is not fulfilling his promise now.

“We are facing ever-increasing inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, corruption for over one year, but Imran Khan wants to stay, which is impossible,” he said.

Irfan Ahmed Khan, another participant, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given them an open choice to go back, but they have refused because they will stay till the resignation of Imran Khan. He said the PTI government is doing propaganda that marchers were brought by force.

Several other participants named Bilal Khan, Muhammad Amjad, Haji Zulfiqar, Niamat Hussain Sarhadi, Rashid Ahmed, Niaz Ahmed Khan, Israr Ahmed, Mufti Wahab, Nisar Ahmed, Bashir Soomro, Intizar Hussain etc. said that they are ready to face any situation in coming days. They said they are hoping for resignation of Imran Khan within two days. Otherwise, they said, they will only follow the orders of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.