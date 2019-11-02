Iraq protests enter second month, defying pledges of reform

BAGHDAD: Iraq´s top cleric warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in his country´s anti-government protests as they entered their second month despite pledges of reform and violence that has left over 250 dead.

The demonstrations have evolved since October 1 from rage over corruption and unemployment to demand for a total government overhaul, shunning both politicians and religious figures along the way. They have even condemned the influence of paramilitary forces including the Hashed al-Shaabi, whose members descended briefly into the streets of the capital late Thursday in a show of force, sparking fears of a confrontation with the main protests.

In his weekly sermon, the country´s top Shiite religious authority Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said Iraq must not be dragged "into the "abyss of infighting".

"No person or group, no side with a particular view, no regional or international actor may seize the will of the Iraqi people and impose its will on them," said Sistani´s sermon, read by a representative. Sistani´s comments, which can usually make or break a government decision in Iraq, came a day after comments by Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I seize this opportunity to tell those who care about Iraq and Lebanon to remedy insecurity as their priority," Khamenei said, without elaborating.

Iraq has close but complicated ties with both Iran, its large eastern neighbour, and the United States, which opposes Tehran´s influence in the region. Since mass protests broke out in Iraq, demonstrators and their detractors have accused each other of being backed by outside actors.

More than 250 people have died and 10,000 have been wounded in the past month as protests evolved into calls for the "downfall of the regime". The movement is unique in Iraqi history because of its condemnation of the political and religious class wholesale.