Algeria protesters call for ‘new independence’ on revolution anniversary

ALGIERS: Demonstrators converged on Algiers in their thousands for a massive anti-government rally called to coincide with official celebrations of the anniversary of the war that won Algeria’s independence from France.

Protesters flooded the streets in numbers resembling those of rallies at the peak of the movement that started in February, though no official figures are available. The streets around the Grand Poste building at the heart of Algiers -- the epicentre of weekly Friday protests -- swarmed with demonstrators chanting “Algeria will take back its independence” and “the people want their independence”. “You have sold the country, you traitors,” demonstrators shouted, addressing authorities that have run the country since the demand for longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation was met in April.

Instead of waning when the ageing president stepped down, the protest movement turned its focus on the whole regime, amping up calls for an overhaul of the political system in place since 1962. Algerian social media has been inundated with calls in recent days to fill the streets of the capital on the 65th anniversary of the start of the war for liberation to demand a “new independence”.

November 1 is a national holiday in Algeria to commemorate the start of the war in 1954 that led to the North African country’s independence after 132 years of French colonial rule. Police were deployed in force, blocking protesters on an avenue near the Grande Poste and making several arrests in the morning, according to witnesses.

The Algiers metro was closed and all trains to the capital cancelled, apparently in a bid to keep numbers down.