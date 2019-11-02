IHC accepts Firdous’ apology

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday accepted unconditional apology of Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and issued another show cause notice in the contempt of court case.

Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday appeared before IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah for her remarks against the judiciary.

Justice Athar Minallah while issuing the verdict also directed Firdous Ashiq Awan to visit the district courts Islamabad along with the bar representatives and appear before the Islamabad High court again on Tuesday.

During hearing, Justice Athar remarked that she (Firdous Ashiq) must see in which conditions the judges and lawyers are working in Islamabad district courts. He said now the bar representatives will take her from here to visit the place.

Justice Minallah remarked that poor condition of Islamabad district court is not because of judiciary but because of the negligence of administration for the last 30 years.

IHC chief justice remarked that she must go and see that district courts are set up in shops and they don’t even have toilets.

Justice Minallah directed Firdous Ashiq Awan to appear before the court again on Tuesday and submit her reply over the new show-cause notice.

To this Awan requested the court not to keep the hearing on Tuesday, as cabinet meeting is held on that day.

To this, the chief justice remarked that date of the hearing will not be changed; hold your cabinet meetings in the district courts so that she may see the conditions there.

IHC chief justice lashed out at Dr Firdous Awan for issuing statement in her press conference against the bail granted to former PM Nawaz Sharif and said, “I am confident that the prime minister must have not asked you to issue such a statement.”

“You spoke about a sub-judies matter and so you were issued a notice,” Chief Justice Minallah told Awan. He added that Awan was heading an important portfolio and is working for a prime minister who believes in upholding the law.

Justice Minallah remarked that due to the special assistant’s statements the right of a fair trial was affected. “A medial board formed by the government submitted the medical report of former PM Nawaz Sharif,” he added. IHC chief justice remarked that they are sitting here for the common people and he is proud of the judges of this court, as IHC has disposed of the most cases within the year. “Judges are only accountable to Allah as under His name they took an oath,” he added.

Justice Minallah remarked that she was issued contempt notice, as the judges couldn’t hold press conference.

Later, Chief Justice Minallah directed the special assistant to read out the court rolls, which were read aloud by Awan. Firdous Ashiq Awan in her press conference had said that she hoped that normal people should also get justice like former premier Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to media after visiting the district courts, Dr Firdous said that to improve the judicial system and ensure dispensation of speedy justice government is implementing reforms agenda.

She said the government brought women inheritance law and code of civil procedure to ensure provision of property rights to women.

Awan added the ordinances have to be promulgated for public welfare because the government is facing difficulties in legislation for lacking two-third majority in the National Assembly. Expressing dissatisfaction over working condition at the courts and the facilities for litigants, the special assistant said she would play her role in provision of the necessary facilities. She said roadmap for improving district courts in Islamabad is part of CDA’s new master plan.