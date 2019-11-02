Two-day deadline: Govt panel to remind Fazl of agreement

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to approach the JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman after the latter gave Prime Minister Imran Khan a two-day deadline to step down.

Addressing the Azadi March here, Fazl reiterated his demand for PM’s resignation following which the ruling PTI committee — constituted to hold consultations with the opposition Rahber Committee over the march — decided to approach Fazl again.

The government committee in charge Pervez Khattak will remind Fazl of an earlier agreement reached between the two sides before the onset of the rally. Prime Minister Imran and Khattak held telephonic conversation after the speeches by political opposition leaders at the Azadi March earlier today.

In the conversation, the two spoke about the recent speech by Fazl in which he gave the two-day deadline to the prime minister.