Opposition can’t get PM’s resignation: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar Friday said the opposition won't get Prime Minister Imran's resignation come what may.

The statement from the former finance minister came a few hours after the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran a two-day ultimatum to hand in his resignation.

"The opposition knows they can't get the prime minister's resignation at any cost," said Umar. "They all know that the plan has failed."

The former finance minister said the JUI-F chief had given a two-day ultimatum only to think his options through.

"He didn't say the march will proceed to D-Chowk. He hinted at it, which is also keeping one's options open," he added.

Speaking to Geo News anchor Shahzad Iqbal during the program 'Naya Pakistan', Fazl had said that the government will not be able to give Azadi March protesters any NRO.

"We will now give the NRO," he said. "We will decide how much time he Prime Minister Imran] has in power,” he added.

Fazl said people from all walks of life had joined his Azadi March.

“See for yourself, our march is spread out over miles. The prime minister has to go. We have demanded his resignation. Now let’s see in how many days he decides to resign,” he added. In response to a question, Fazl said the JUI-F would fulfill the agreement it had reached with the Islamabad administration.

“The government has not fulfilled its end of the agreement but I intend to,” he said.

“They stopped our buses and threatened transporters to dissuade them from taking part in the march.” Fazl said only the coming days would tell how the situation will shape up. However, the JUI-F chief said he would try to persuade the people not to cross the Red Zone. “We will stop them only if we are able to,” he said. “Rok sakenge toh roklenge.”