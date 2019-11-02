Youth, junior athletics on Nov 23-24

ISLAMABAD: The 4th National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships (men and women) will be held on November 23-24 at Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

More than 300 athletes from Army, PAF, Navy, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Police, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan will compete in the two-day meet.

Athletes aged under 20 years on December 31, 2019 are eligible for participation in the junior championships whereas athletes aged under 18 years on December 31, 2019 are eligible for participation in the youth event. As many as 17 events of junior men, 14 of junior women, 15 of youth men and 14 of youth women will be contested.