close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Youth, junior athletics on Nov 23-24

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 4th National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships (men and women) will be held on November 23-24 at Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

More than 300 athletes from Army, PAF, Navy, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Police, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan will compete in the two-day meet.

Athletes aged under 20 years on December 31, 2019 are eligible for participation in the junior championships whereas athletes aged under 18 years on December 31, 2019 are eligible for participation in the youth event. As many as 17 events of junior men, 14 of junior women, 15 of youth men and 14 of youth women will be contested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports