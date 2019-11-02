McIlroy takes lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI; World No 2 Rory McIlroy was all smiles after capping a roller-coaster round with an eagle on Friday to move within a stroke of the half-way lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Friday.

Coming off his strongest season in years, McIlroy matched his opening-round five-under-par 67 to get to -10 in east Asia’s premiere golf event, where he hopes to gain ground on the world’s top-ranked golfer, Brooks Koepka.

The Northern Irishman goes into the weekend a stroke behind leader Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, who jumped into the lead with a late blitz of sweet putting at Sheshan International Golf Club.

McIlroy started hot, with four straight birdies on the front nine, but then struggled to hold things steady through several tense holes in the middle of his round.

Still, he was gunning for the lead down the stretch before badly pulling his tee shot on the par-4 16th, losing it deep in the forest. He ended up dropping a shot.

But two holes later McIlroy lashed a perfect drive down the fairway of the par-five 18th followed by a 218-yard iron that settled a couple feet from the pin.

A grinning McIlroy then strode to green for the kick-in eagle. “Delighted with the first two rounds,” McIlroy said.

“To put myself right in contention going into the weekend is something that I wanted to do. It’s something that I haven’t done a lot of over the last few weeks.”

“It was obviously nice to finish the way I did, especially after the mess I nearly made at 16.”

McIlroy’s consistently strong play saw him take home the 2019 FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, success that he says has motivated him to recapture golf’s top ranking after a four-year wait.