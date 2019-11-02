BD bowl out Pak U16s for 238 runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets respectively as Pakistan were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day Under-16 match against Bangladesh at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, says a press release.
The play commenced after a day’s rest as Pakistan resuming their first innings on 127-3 were dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs, taking a 130-run lead.
Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32 not out) helped the team post a formidable score. Ibrar’s innings included five fours and a six.
For Bangladesh, right-arm leg-spinner Shamsul took five wickets for 88 runs in 34 overs. Ahosun with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63 runs in 21.4 overs.
In return, openers provided a confident start of 42 runs to the visitors. At stumps, Bangladesh were 64-1 in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh top-scored with a 78-ball 31, which included three fours and a six.
Scores in brief: Bangladesh 108 all out in 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 64-1 in 36 overs (Minhajul Hasan Magh 31; Ali Asfand 1-31). Pakistan 238 all out in 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63).
LAHORE: Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets respectively as Pakistan were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day Under-16 match against Bangladesh at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, says a press release.
The play commenced after a day’s rest as Pakistan resuming their first innings on 127-3 were dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs, taking a 130-run lead.
Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32 not out) helped the team post a formidable score. Ibrar’s innings included five fours and a six.
For Bangladesh, right-arm leg-spinner Shamsul took five wickets for 88 runs in 34 overs. Ahosun with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63 runs in 21.4 overs.
In return, openers provided a confident start of 42 runs to the visitors. At stumps, Bangladesh were 64-1 in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh top-scored with a 78-ball 31, which included three fours and a six.
Scores in brief: Bangladesh 108 all out in 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 64-1 in 36 overs (Minhajul Hasan Magh 31; Ali Asfand 1-31). Pakistan 238 all out in 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63).