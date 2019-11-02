BD bowl out Pak U16s for 238 runs

LAHORE: Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets respectively as Pakistan were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day Under-16 match against Bangladesh at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The play commenced after a day’s rest as Pakistan resuming their first innings on 127-3 were dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs, taking a 130-run lead.

Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32 not out) helped the team post a formidable score. Ibrar’s innings included five fours and a six.

For Bangladesh, right-arm leg-spinner Shamsul took five wickets for 88 runs in 34 overs. Ahosun with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63 runs in 21.4 overs.

In return, openers provided a confident start of 42 runs to the visitors. At stumps, Bangladesh were 64-1 in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh top-scored with a 78-ball 31, which included three fours and a six.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh 108 all out in 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 64-1 in 36 overs (Minhajul Hasan Magh 31; Ali Asfand 1-31). Pakistan 238 all out in 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63).