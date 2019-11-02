Saud to captain Pakistan Emerging XI

LAHORE: Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel has been named captain and Rohail Nazir vice-captain for this month’s 50-over ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, says a press release.

The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 will be held in Cox’s Bazar and Mirpur in Bang­la­desh from November 12-23.

The squad has been jointly selected by the men’s senior and junior selection committees. As per the event playing conditions, it includes 11 players under 23 years of age while the remaining four players are above 23.

Apart from the players impressing the selectors in this season’s domestic events — Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20 Cup, National U19 Three-Day Tournament and National U19 One-Day Tournament — the squad also includes Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, who are presently on national duty in Australia and will join the side in time for the Dhaka competition.

The 24-year-old Saud has played in three first-class matches this season for Sindh, while he also featured in three National T20 Cup fixtures in Faisalabad.

Rohail has been Pakistan U19 captain since April. He earlier this week captained Northern in their fifth round fixture against Southern Punjab. In the National T20 Cup, he appeared in seven matches and played in all five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games to date.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A along with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Oman, and will play all their three matches in Cox’s Bazar with the opener against Afghanistan on November 14. Group B includes India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Nepal with league matches to be played in Dhaka.

Mirpur will host the three knock-out matches with the two semi-finals on November 20 and 21 and the final on the 23rd.

Team management: Ijaz Ahmed (manager-cum-head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul

Majeed (assistant coach), Hafiz Mohammad Naeemul Rasul (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Muhammad Younas Butt (security manager).