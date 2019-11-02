Vince powers England to victory over Kiwis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: A maiden half century from James Vince powered England to a convincing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 International in Christchurch on Friday.
Vince top-scored for the tourists with 59 as England chased down New Zealand’s 154-run target in 18.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
While Vince’s man-of-the-match performance caught the eye, captain Eoin Morgan was also full of praise for his bowlers, who laid the platform for victory by restricting the Black Caps to 153 for five.
A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after Morgan won the toss and sent them in. England’s win came despite the absence of several senior players, who have been rested for the series after a gruelling period that saw them win the World Cup and fail to reclaim the Ashes.
A trio of debutants in the team facing New Zealand fitted in seamlessly, with Sam Curran and Pat Brown both snaring a wicket each.
All-rounder Lewis Gregory was not needed with either bat or ball and will hope to make an impression when hostilities resume in Wellington on Sunday. Morgan emphatically ended the match with a six off the final ball to finish on 34 not out.
New Zealand’s regular captain Kane Williamson is out of the series with a hip injury and the Black Caps sorely missed his batting prowess.
The poor form that dogged Martin Guptill at the World Cup continued when Curran coaxed an inside edge that crashed into middle stump. Fellow opener Colin Munro tried to break the shackles but was too aggressive against Chris Jordan and was caught on the boundary for 21.
In reply, Jonny Bairstow made a positive start for England and it took a spectacular catch from Guptill for dismiss him for 35. Santner and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi had some success pegging back England’s run rate before Vince and Morgan combined for a 54-run partnership that proved decisive.
It is the first time the sides have met since the one-day World Cup final in July, which ended with scores tied but England claiming victory because they had scored more boundaries.
Score Board
TOSS: ENGLAND
NEW ZEALAND INNINGS
Guptill b S. Curran 2
Munro c Morgan b Jordan 21
Siefert c Bairstow b Jordan 32
Grandhomme c Vince b Rashid 19
Taylor c Bairstow b Brown 44
Mitchell not out 30
Santner not out 1
Extras (LB-3, W-1) 4
Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-39, 3-72, 4-93, 5-149.
BOWLING: S.Curran 4-0-33-1, T.Curran 4-1-25-0 (xw), Jordan 4-0-28-2, Rashid 4-0-31-1, Brown 4-0-33-1.
ENGLAND INNINGS
Bairstow c Guptill b Santner 35
Malan c Sodhi b Santner 11
Vince c Guptill b Santner 59
Morgan not out 34
Billings not out 14
Extras (W-1) 1
Total (3 wkts, 18.3 overs) 154
Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-68, 3-122.
BOWLING: Southee 3.3-0-30-0 (1w), Ferguson 4-0-28-8, Kuggeleijn 3-0-35-0, Santner 4-0-23-3, Sodhi 4-0-38-0.
