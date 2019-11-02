Vince powers England to victory over Kiwis

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: A maiden half century from James Vince powered England to a convincing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 International in Christchurch on Friday.

Vince top-scored for the tourists with 59 as England chased down New Zealand’s 154-run target in 18.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

While Vince’s man-of-the-match performance caught the eye, captain Eoin Morgan was also full of praise for his bowlers, who laid the platform for victory by restricting the Black Caps to 153 for five.

A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after Morgan won the toss and sent them in. England’s win came despite the absence of several senior players, who have been rested for the series after a gruelling period that saw them win the World Cup and fail to reclaim the Ashes.

A trio of debutants in the team facing New Zealand fitted in seamlessly, with Sam Curran and Pat Brown both snaring a wicket each.

All-rounder Lewis Gregory was not needed with either bat or ball and will hope to make an impression when hostilities resume in Wellington on Sunday. Morgan emphatically ended the match with a six off the final ball to finish on 34 not out.

New Zealand’s regular captain Kane Williamson is out of the series with a hip injury and the Black Caps sorely missed his batting prowess.

The poor form that dogged Martin Guptill at the World Cup continued when Curran coaxed an inside edge that crashed into middle stump. Fellow opener Colin Munro tried to break the shackles but was too aggressive against Chris Jordan and was caught on the boundary for 21.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow made a positive start for England and it took a spectacular catch from Guptill for dismiss him for 35. Santner and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi had some success pegging back England’s run rate before Vince and Morgan combined for a 54-run partnership that proved decisive.

It is the first time the sides have met since the one-day World Cup final in July, which ended with scores tied but England claiming victory because they had scored more boundaries.

Score Board

TOSS: ENGLAND

NEW ZEALAND INNINGS

Guptill b S. Curran 2

Munro c Morgan b Jordan 21

Siefert c Bairstow b Jordan 32

Grandhomme c Vince b Rashid 19

Taylor c Bairstow b Brown 44

Mitchell not out 30

Santner not out 1

Extras (LB-3, W-1) 4

Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-39, 3-72, 4-93, 5-149.

BOWLING: S.Curran 4-0-33-1, T.Curran 4-1-25-0 (xw), Jordan 4-0-28-2, Rashid 4-0-31-1, Brown 4-0-33-1.

ENGLAND INNINGS

Bairstow c Guptill b Santner 35

Malan c Sodhi b Santner 11

Vince c Guptill b Santner 59

Morgan not out 34

Billings not out 14

Extras (W-1) 1

Total (3 wkts, 18.3 overs) 154

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-68, 3-122.

BOWLING: Southee 3.3-0-30-0 (1w), Ferguson 4-0-28-8, Kuggeleijn 3-0-35-0, Santner 4-0-23-3, Sodhi 4-0-38-0.