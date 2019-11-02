Pak women eye another clean sweep against BD

LAHORE: After securing a three-nil T20I series win, Pakistan women will aim for another clean-sweep when they will host Bangladesh women in the opening ODI of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Saturday), says a press release.

Ahead of their next month’s final round ICC Women’s Championship fixture against world champions England in Malaysia, the series provides a crucial opportunity to the Bismah Maroof-led side to get their permutations and combinations right.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the eight-team series and a win against England will see them secure automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand by breaking into the top four.

Bangladesh will take inspiration from the most recent ODI outing between the two sides in October 2018. The only ODI during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh ended in the host’s comfortable six-wicket win.

The two teams have overall played eight ODIs with Pakistan having an upper hand with five wins. The remaining three were won by Bangladesh.

Saturday will also mark the first instance when Pakistan will play an ODI at the country’s home of cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We have two One-Dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them. The T20I series was our season-opener and we needed that win to get the momentum. Now, we have gotten it, we will look to make the most of it in the ODI series.

“Our One-Day team has been doing well of late and the girls are ready to confront all the challenges that come their way. It was evident in the T20I series when everyone stood up and delivered in pressure moments.”

Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed said: “There’s a little worry in the camp after the T20I series defeat but we are looking at the positives. The ODI series present us chances to pounce back and we have a firm believe that we will do better in the upcoming two matches.

“We have good performers in both departments but my observation is that our main strength will be out bowling attack.”

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk).

Bangladesh squad: Rumana Ahmed (captain), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Khadija-tul-Kubra, Shanjida Akther, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wicketkeeper), Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana (wicketkeeper), Sharmin Sultana and Sharmin Sultana Supta.