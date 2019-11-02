Revoking of NOCs: T10 League organisers were informed well in time: PCB

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board had informed the T10 League organisers well in time that its players would not be allowed to figure in the competition in the prevailing border and Kashmir situations.

A well-placed source in the PCB told ‘The News’ that a letter to this effect was sent to the T10 League organisers in the UAE as early as August.

“In the prevailing situation on the borders and Kashmir, we cannot allow any Pakistani to compete in an Indian league meant for fun and entertainment. The T10 League is all about India as almost all competing teams have been named after Indian cities. The PCB cannot allow its players to figure in such a private league,” a PCB official said.

Some of the members of the Australia-bound Pakistan team were furious at the PCB’s decision to revoke the NOCs for the T10 League to be held from November 15-24.

“The NOC was conditional and even then we had intimated the organisers through a letter that under the prevailing situation no Pakistan cricketer will be allowed to compete in a league that is supported and sponsored by Indians,” the official said.

He denied receiving any instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan as was reported in a section of the press. “It is not like that. We have not received anything from the PM House. It is the PCB’s principle stand. Everyone is aware of what is going on at the borders.”

Even retired players including Shahid Afridi cannot compete in the league without acquiring NOC for the cricke board.

“Under the ICC rules, every player needs an NOC from the respective board even if he is retired. So we are not going to issue NOC to even the retired players,” the official said.

In a recent handout, the PCB said that to manage the players’ workload, continue work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament.

But the PCB has come up open saying that under the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan, players will not be issued NOC for the T10 League.

Some leading Pakistan cricketers including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Anwar Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Tanvir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Aamir Yamin, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez were to represent eight teams in the 10-day show.