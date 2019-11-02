close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
AFP
November 2, 2019

Russia orders

World

MOSCOW: Russia’s Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling to wind up the operations of a respected rights group that has operated for more than two decades, its executive director said. For Human Rights vowed to appeal the ruling, which comes after the government in February added it to a register of “foreign agents,” a label slapped on organisations seen as political and receiving foreign funding.

