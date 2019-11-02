Russia orders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia’s Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling to wind up the operations of a respected rights group that has operated for more than two decades, its executive director said. For Human Rights vowed to appeal the ruling, which comes after the government in February added it to a register of “foreign agents,” a label slapped on organisations seen as political and receiving foreign funding.
