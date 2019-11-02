Demolished Palestinian’s home becomes conflict symbol

AMARI CAMP, Palestinian Territories:The pile of rubble that Latifa Naji used to call home has become an unlikely symbol in the Israeli-Palestinianconflict.

The two-storey cement house in the Al-Amari refugee camp in the occupied West Bank has been demolished by the Israeli army four times, most recently this month, as punishment for attacks carried out by the widowed 71-year-old´s sons.

For Palestinians, the desire to keep rebuilding symbolises an ability to withstand Israeli collective punishment and a refusal to be forced from their homes. For Israelis, it is evidence of the widespread support among Palestinians for attacks like those in which Naji´s sons were implicated.

The Palestinian Authority led by president Mahmud Abbas paid for the Najis´ home to be rebuilt each time it was razed, one of a raft of benefits it provides to the families of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Naji, more often called Umm Yusef Abu Hamid, currently has six of her 10 sons behind bars over attacks on Israelis, while a seventh was killed. The 71-year-old says she doesn´t regret her children´s choices. "There is no mother alive who wants her sons so far away from her but this is their path and they chose it," she said. "Every (Palestinian) house has a prisoner, every house has a martyr," she said. "But we are suffering a little more."