Sat Nov 02, 2019
AFP
November 2, 2019

Minoan treasures found on Libyan Sea island

World

ATHENS: Archaeologists in Greece have located a "major treasure" of Minoan origin in a Bronze Age settlement on a small island in the Libyan Sea, the culture ministry said Friday.

A team excavating on the tiny island of Chrysi south of Crete for over a decade have unearthed a 3,800-year-old Bronze Age compound containing gold jewels, glass beads and the remains of bronze talents, the common unit of value of ancient Greece.

Some of the beads are of Egyptian origin, the culture ministry said in a statement. The archaeologists also found ancient fish tanks and large amounts of porphyry, a prized purple pigment of the ancient world derived from sea snails, and later the colour exclusively reserved for Roman emperors.

