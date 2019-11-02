Four killed in California shooting

LOS ANGELES: At least four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported.

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 30 km northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news. "Orinda homicide update, four fatalities, several injuries," the Contra Costa County sheriff´s office tweeted early Friday.

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported.