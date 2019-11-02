Iraqi Kurds boycott Turkish goods after Syria assault

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Shopkeepers in Iraq´s Kurdish region have been responding to activists´ calls to boycott Turkish goods in protest at Ankara´s assault on Kurdish forces in neighbouring Syria.

From pomegranates to plastic buckets, yoghurt and beauty products, Iraq imports more than $8 billion worth of Turkish goods a year through its autonomous Kurdish north.

But activists have set their sights on those imports in response to Turkey´s controversial two-week offensive against the Kurdish-run administration in northern Syria.

The assault has left dozens dead and displaced hundreds of thousands, including more than 12,000 who fled into the neighbouring Kurdish-run part of northern Iraq.