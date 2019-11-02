close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 2, 2019

Iraqi Kurds boycott Turkish goods after Syria assault

World

AFP
November 2, 2019

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Shopkeepers in Iraq´s Kurdish region have been responding to activists´ calls to boycott Turkish goods in protest at Ankara´s assault on Kurdish forces in neighbouring Syria.

From pomegranates to plastic buckets, yoghurt and beauty products, Iraq imports more than $8 billion worth of Turkish goods a year through its autonomous Kurdish north.

But activists have set their sights on those imports in response to Turkey´s controversial two-week offensive against the Kurdish-run administration in northern Syria.

The assault has left dozens dead and displaced hundreds of thousands, including more than 12,000 who fled into the neighbouring Kurdish-run part of northern Iraq.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World