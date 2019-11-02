close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

Quest for justice

Newspost

 
November 2, 2019

This refers to the article 'The quest for justice' (Oct 23) by Kamila Hyat. The writer says: "Indeed the lowest rate of crime exists in countries such as Scandinavian nations which run prisons little different to hotels". That may be true, but each country has its own character and environment dictated by its socio-economic conditions; Pakistan cannot be like a Scandinavian country. If we transform our jails to provide comfort like hotels, our teeming hungry and poor would be encouraged to commit crimes and opt for jails. Instead, we should provide socio-economic justice to the masses to reduce crime.

Secondly, regarding the death sentence: some NGOs have been established in Pakistan which advocate a ban on the death sentence. But heinous crimes against children have significantly increased after we reduced the death sentence to criminals.

Usman Shah

Islamabad

