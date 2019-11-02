IHC accepts Dr Firdous’ apology, issues another contempt notice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) served another contempt of court notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday, instructing her to explain in writing why she should not be convicted for contempt.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, however, accepted her apology on an earlier contempt notice regarding her criticism of the court’s decision to grant former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds.

Justice Minallah said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader needed to convince the court why she should not be convicted for criminal contempt under Section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 and gave her three days to submit the written explanation. The notice said Awan attempted to give an impression that the IHC had extended special dispensation to the former premier. It also observed that her October 29 statement amounted to prejudicing the pending proceedings. “By doing so you prima facie made an attempt to influence proceedings of a pending appeal and acted with intent to thwart the course of justice and thereby committed criminal contempt,” it said.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah censured Awan for politicising judicial matters. “You mocked our decision to grant bail on medical grounds and said you wished the courts provided relief to the common man as well.”

Justice Minallah said Sharif was granted bail after the government constituted medical board informed the high court that his condition was critical. The chief justice further observed that creating doubts about the judiciary in people’s hearts was not good for the country.

Awan was also censured by the bench for attempting to sway public perception on a sub judice matter. “You tried to make a pending court case controversial,” said Justice Minallah as he directed court staff to read out rules for urgent appeals to the PM’s adviser. “Urgent appeals can be filed at any time the courts are never off duty. If your law minister has not briefed you on this please consult any lawyer present here.”

Justice Minallah also observed that Awan’s statement was unwarranted for a spokesperson of the federal government. He expressed hope that her words did not echo Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sentiment.

The hearing was then adjourned till Tuesday and Awan was directed to appear in person and submit a reply till Monday. The special assistant requested a change in the date citing the weekly federal cabinet meeting. Denying the request, Justice Minallah said the meeting can be held in the district court so the cabinet could see by itself the state of courts.