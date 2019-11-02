Trump to rally loyal base against ‘sham’ impeachment

WASHINGTON: A defiant US President Donald Trump, buoyed by strong Republican support and good employment figures, was to take his fight against impeachment to a Mississippi rally on Friday.

Trump’s rally in Tupelo will be his first since the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly, but along sharply divided party lines, to put the impeachment probe on a formal track.

That vote Thursday set in motion a likely unstoppable surge toward Trump becoming only the third American president to be impeached, this time by a Democratic-led House. He is accused of abusing his office by withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine into opening a corruption probe against one of his 2020 election rivals, Joe Biden. But while Democrats are advancing against the president, Trump appears to be finding his feet with a strategy that relies on party loyalty and flat out denial that his pressure on Ukraine was illegal. As long as the Republican majority in the Senate sticks by him, the lower house impeachment will fail to remove him from office. And Trump thinks he has that support locked up, thanks to backing from his powerful voter base.

Impeachment has “energized my base like I’ve never seen before,” Trump told the Washington Examiner newspaper in an interview Thursday.“My poll numbers are very good... they’re very good,” he said.

Trump also highlighted a talking point that Republicans might wish he stuck to more often, rather than his frequent diversions into more controversial territory: the strong economy.

“I’ve got the strongest economy in the history of a presidential run by far. We’ve got a powerful military, the most powerful we’ve ever had, relatively speaking, and it’s been rebuilt. The best job numbers that we’ve ever had,” he told the Examiner.

Trump got a boost on that score with jobs figures Friday that showed employment growing at a steady pace. The 128,000 new jobs reported by the Labor Department exceeded predictions.Unemployment rose slightly to 3.6 per cent but is still near the lowest rate in decades.