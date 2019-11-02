Imran waives passport requirement for Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur will not require a passport and will no longer have to register 10 days in advance.

The premier, while making the announcement on Twitter, said: “For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport — just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance.”

PM Khan also announced that no fee will be charged on the day the Kartarpur corridor will be inaugurated on Guruji’s 550th birthday on November 9. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that PM Imran will inaugurate the corridor on November 9. Pakistan has also invited former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,103 Sikh yatrees (devotees), along with a “Palki”, arrived in Pakistan from India and visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib on Friday and performed their religious rituals.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) had made special arrangements for security and accommodation of yatrees near Gurdwara and also renovated it in a beautiful manner. Board Secretary Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, other Sikh leaders and the board officials were also present.

After Nankana Sahib, the “Palki” would be taken to Kartarpur and it will be installed there permanently. ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad said all arrangements including security had been completed for Sikh yatrees and all facilities would also provide to them.