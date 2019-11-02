Fazl should tell which institution his speech refers to: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman should tell which institution was he referring to in his speech to Azadi March protesters in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

The DG ISPR was speaking to a private channel, where he spoke about the speech Fazl gave to Azadi March protesters on Friday. “Maulana Fazl should take up his reservations with the concerned institutions,” said the DG ISPR.

“Pakistan Army is an impartial institution,” said Major General Ghafoor, adding the security personnel lay their lives in the defence of the motherland. He further said whichever political party has an issue it should take up with the concerned institution, being within the remits of Constitution and law. “No allegations should be levelled by protesting on streets,” he stated.

DG ISPR Ghafoor further said there was tension on the eastern border, while anti-terrorism operation Raddul-Fasaad was also going on in the tribal areas. He added that the Indian aggression was befittingly responded to.