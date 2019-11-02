PM says will give protesters food supplies but not NRO

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an indirect message to the opposition-led Azadi March protesters, said on Friday that he will even send food and other supplies to the participants, but will not grant any concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Addressing the “Azadi Parade” on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit, the Prime Minister reiterated that he will not step down from his post by resigning. The Prime Minister — who had set up a seven-member government committee to hold talks with opposition ahead of the march — targeted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai in his speech at the gathering.

Khan used the occasion to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir where Narendra Modi government had imposed a curfew for three months now. He reiterated his support for people of Kashmir and said no one can stop occupied Kashmir from becoming independent. “I will not leave Kashmiris alone, I fill fight their case”, he said. “Nobody can stop Kashmir from becoming independent.” The Prime Minister added he would continue to raise the issue of Kashmir across the world as the “ambassador” of Kashmiris.

Paying tribute to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khan said they fought a war to win their freedom. “The people of Gilgit-Baltistan would have also become victims of Modi’s oppression if they had not fought the war for their independence,” he said.

“A Muslim does not bow before anyone but Allah,” he said, adding two superpowers came to their knees before Muslims within a decade. “Pakistan is the only country which came into being in the name of Islam,” he said and added the country would become a Madina-like state. “We have to follow the principles of state of Madina.”

Lashing out at the opposition parties for staging the Azadi March in the federal capital, he categorically said neither he would resign nor any corrupt person would be given NRO. He said the country could not progress until and unless the menace of corruption rooted out and those who looted the country to be taken to task. He said the nation knew all those people and also the reality of the Azadi March, adding corruption cases of all those “unemployed, political orphans, rightist and leftist” gathered in the federal capital had surfaced and reiterated that no corrupt person would be spared.

The Prime Minister said the opposition parties were so much confused that none of them had a clear agenda. “Bilawal Bhutto is participating in the march as a liberal, while Mahmood Khan Achazai, who happens to be a strong opponent of Maulana Fazl, is also attending it.”

The Prime Minister came hard on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl and the opposition parties, saying: “Gone are the days when the name of religion Islam was used for making money and to reach the corridors of power”.

He was also critical of Maulana’s role as chairman of Kashmir Committee, saying Maulana was a favourite of the Indian media as they were portraying him as if he was their citizen.

Speaking about the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said the region was matchless in the world. He said many tourist spots have been opened in the area to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan which he said was the gateway of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).