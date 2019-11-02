March will wipe out ‘selected govt’: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday the Azadi March would wipe out what he called the selected government. Speaking to the march participants, he congratulated JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl for gathering thousands of people in the federal capital. “Imran Khanhad started politics of container which is being buried here today,” he said.

The PML-N leader criticised Prime Minister Khan for hike in prices, unemployment, poverty, and what he called his government’s failure to overcome dengue. “Today people are dying of dengue and government has deprived people of medicine,” he said. Calling Azadi March the first phase of the movement, he said the opposition would now take forward its campaign. “We will put the country on the right track within six months after forming a government in collaboration with our allies,” he said.

“We will put the economy on right track with collective efforts,” he said, adding the PML-N had offered to sign a charter of economy with the government, setting aside all differences, but no seriousness was shown towards the proposal.

The PML-N president said the whole nation was united and supporting the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their legitimate right to self determination for the last 72 years and facing siege and heightened oppression since August 5.