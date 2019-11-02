Maulana Fazl gives PM Imran two days to resign

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Prime Minister Imran Khan two days to resign “or else we will be forced to think of another strategy”.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March, Maulana Fazl said: “We cannot show more patience. We are giving two days time otherwise the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the Prime Minister.”

The JUI chief also asked the institutions to clarify their position regarding government backing in two days. “We have not made any commitment with anyone,” he said, adding: “If restriction is not lifted from media then we will also not remain bound of anything.”

He said: “The sea of people is demanding D-Chowk, D-Chowk. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Asfandyar Wali Khan, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Awais Ahmed Noorani and Professor Sajid Mir have heard the voice of masses.”

Maulana Fazl went on to say that the incumbent government had left the people of occupied Kashmir alone. He said the people of Kashmir will fight for their independence and the right to self determination. He lashed out at Prime Minister Khan for linking his march to India.

“On the one hand you are about to sign an agreement with India for Kartarpur and you are making accusations against me,” he said. He slammed the government for failing to live up to its promises, saying the government had promised to build five million homes for the poor but they demolished more than five million homes instead.

Fazl said the Prime Minister had promised that his government would improve the economy to the extent that people from overseas would seek jobs in the country. “Only two people have sought employment in Pakistan from abroad —- the FBR chairman and the State Bank of Pakistan governor,” he added.

Fazl said the rulers could not be allowed to further play with the people of Pakistan. “Youngsters in this country are committing suicide and rickshaw drivers are setting their vehicles to fire,” he said, adding the economy of the country had been destroyed and unemployment was on the rise. The JUI F chief lashed out at the government for alleging that he was using the religious card to instigate the masses. “Who are you to deny me the right when our Constitution talks about religion? Who are you to deny me my rights that are enshrined in the Constitution,” he asked, adding: “Should we leave this nation’s future in the hands of this selected government.”

He said if the restrictions on the media were not removed then “we won’t be liable to follow any restrictions on us”, adding the marchers did not want a fight with the institutions “but we want to see them be impartial”.

Addressing Prime Minister Khan, the JUI chief said: “We are giving you two days to resign. After this we will make our own decision. We will not wait any more.” Fazl expressed his readiness to have a dialogue with the institutions but said the government has to go.

Welcoming the leaders of political parties in Azadi March, he said they will not be able to exercise any patience after two days, adding the whole nation has united under one platform today. “The world should take this gathering seriously as we want justice…we want a system in the country based on justice.”

The JUI-F chief went on to say that the incumbent government has left the people of Indian occupied Kashmir alone but the people of Kashmir will fight for their independence and right to self determination. “We will not allow them to play with the sentiments of the people,” the JUI F chief said.

“We do not accept results of 2018 general elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no right to rule the country as it came into power through systematic rigging. We reject the results of rigged elections. This Prime Minister should resign,” he said.