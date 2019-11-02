close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

Maulana Samiul Haq death anniversary

National

 
November 2, 2019

NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami will hold an event today to mark the first death anniversary of its late leader Maulana Samiul Haq in Akora Khattak at around 2pm. The party said that religious scholars and activists of the JUI-S would participate in the gathering to pay homage to late Maulana Samiul Haq for his services.

