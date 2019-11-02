Maulana Samiul Haq death anniversary

NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami will hold an event today to mark the first death anniversary of its late leader Maulana Samiul Haq in Akora Khattak at around 2pm. The party said that religious scholars and activists of the JUI-S would participate in the gathering to pay homage to late Maulana Samiul Haq for his services.