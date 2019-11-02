Late Ajmal Khattak’s mentally ill son hits sister to death

NOWSHERA: The mentally ill son of Awami National Party (ANP)’s late leader Ajmal Khattak allegedly hit his sister so hard on the head that she died, his family said on Friday.

He also inflicted injuries on himself after he realised that he had harmed his sister, who had been taking care of him. Reporting the incident to the police at the District Headquarters Hospital, Jamil Khattak said his wife Durre Shehwar, who was the sister of Mirwais, son of Ajmal Khattak, was hit by her brother (Mirwais) on the head with a heavy object. He said Durre Shehwar was giving food and medicines to her brother when he hit her on the head, inflicting severe injuries on her. Jamil Khattak said his wife suffered injuries and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera where the doctors referred her to a hospital in Peshawar due to her critical condition. However, she could not survive and succumbed to her injuries.

Jamil Khattak said his wife used to take care of her brother, who had been mentally ill since long. He said that though his brother-in-law was undergoing treatment, he at times became violent and uncontrollable. In such a situation, he said they had to tie him up with ropes.