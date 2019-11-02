ANP chief asks govt to quit

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said his party would continue support to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Azadi March to press the government to quit.

In a statement issued from Wali Bagh in Charsadda, he said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman had announced a war against the government, adding, the rulers should now read the writing on the wall and resign.

The ANP leader said there was no split in the opposition and every party would abide by the decisions of the Rehbar Committee. He said the ANP had always openly claimed that the July 2018 general election and their mandate had been stolen. Asfandyar Wali said that skyrocketing prices had made life miserable for the people while the policymakers were least bothered about the problems of the masses. He said the PTI government had started politically-motivated accountability drive after it came into power.