Prof Pasha new VC of UOE

LAHORE: The Higher Education Department Punjab on Friday notified the appointment of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha as Vice Chancellor of the University of Education (UoE) Lahore. Prof Pasha is presently working as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore for the second consecutive term. He is also holding the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of the Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, since April 2018. Prof Pasha is a PhD in Animal Nutrition from the West Virginia University, USA. He has about 40 years professional experience in education, research and education administration to his credit. He published 140 research papers in refereed scientific journals, supervised 142 MPhil and 23 PhD students. He drafted the PC-1 of the UVAS Lahore.