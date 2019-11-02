Doctors’ strike against MTI Act enters23rd day

LAHORE: The Grand Health Alliance’s strike in government hospitals entered 23rd day (Friday) which multiplied miseries of the poor patients.

The doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals have boycotted duties in indoor wards besides continuing withdrawal of services from Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Operation Theatres (OTs) and Central Laboratories for all elective procedures against enforcement of Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019. They termed the MTI Act an attempt to privatise public sector hospitals in the province. Thousands of patients are being deprived of treatment of minor operations, consultation, diagnosis and treatment of their ailments and injuries on a daily basis, while the worst hit were those who had been traveling from far-off districts to reach the mega teaching institutions only to be disappointed due to lack of availability of required treatment in hospitals.

However, an extraordinary rush of patients and their attendants has been witnessed in emergency wards of all hospitals, where consultation services are also being offered to OPD patients. Several patients have to go to the private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on the poor patients.

The government has made no efforts in engaging the Grand Health Alliance for bringing all the stakeholders on the table to negotiate a mutually agreed way out for resolving this issue.