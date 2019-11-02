Azadi March: Minister warns action if Opp violates agreement

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said the government has not created any hurdle in the way of the joint opposition to exercise its right to stage protest but strict action would be taken if the government-opposition agreement about the the rally was violated.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, he observed that the entire opposition parties failed to bring millions of people against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He thanked the people, as he put it, for rejecting the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s(JUI-F) call for protest. He recalled that his party had staged sit-in for 126 days in Islamabad when its requests and appeals were not heard in the election tribunal and Supreme Court.

The minister asked the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to tell the nation as to why he had suddenly announced protest in a situation when the Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalised the Kashmir issue.

Flanked by chief minister’s advisor AjmalWazir, secretary and director general information and others, ShaukatYousafzai alleged that the JUI-F chief had succeeded in his mission to push back the Kashmir issue and please the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned the role of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) for following the JUI-F without having any clear agenda and demands.

He argued that in the 372-member National Assembly, the ANP has only one member but its chief AsfandyarWali Khan was demanding the resignation of the prime minister. The minister said MaulanaFazlurRehman should also tell the nation as to how and where the election had been rigged. He asked how many seats the JUI-F had won in the previous elections. “How has the Maulana’s mandate been stolen?” he asked.

“We have a system of government in place. It should not be and could not be derailed,” he argued. The minister said the entire opposition could not bring 90,000 people to Islamabad to stage protest against the government. He ridiculed those who had claimed to bring millions of people to the federal capital.

He said the number of protesters from Karachi was bigger than those in rest of the country but that too because most of the people were coming home to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they availed the ‘free trip’ to reach their homes. Before announcing the sudden protest, he said, MaulanaFazlurRehman should tell the nation as to which election tribunal he had approached to pinpoint the constituencies where elections were rigged.

“The Maulana is supporting the corrupt politicians, who had looted national exchequer during their rule. It is astonishing that while the entire world is opposing corruption and corrupt politicians, the Maulana is staging protest to protect the corrupt,” he maintained.

He said the government would not accept the threats from desperate politicians and would instead follow democratic norms. He added the opposition should take up the issues in the Parliament.

The chief minister’s advisor AjmalWazir said it was the first time that the government did not create any hurdle in the way of opposition and not a single incident or traffic problem had occurred.

“The opposition parties are responsible for the price hike and problems because they obtained Rs24000 billion loans,” he claimed.